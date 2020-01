Mumbai Saga: John Abraham looks intense in his first look from the actioner

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

John Abraham has made a mark where patriotic films are concerned. The actor has a number of such films to his credit - Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Romeo Akbar Walter, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, to name a few. Now, the actor will be seen in a different avatar in his upcoming film Mumbai Saga.



Director



1 day ago < > Embed Credit: IANS INDIA - Published John Abraham first look from 'Mumbai Saga' out now 00:52 Actor John Abraham is all set to portray the role of a gangster in his upcoming film "Mumbai Saga". Film maker Sanjay Gupta shared his first look on twitter.