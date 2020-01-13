Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Here's the full list of winners
Monday, 13 January 2020 () The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (local time). The nominations were announced last month and include films such as The Irishman- which received 14 nods, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood 12 nods and 1917 which received 8 overall nods. The show aired on The CW and was hosted by Taye...
It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...