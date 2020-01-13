Global  

Tony Garnett: Tributes to Kes, Cathy Come Home and This Life producer

BBC News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The "inspirational" producer, who has died at 83, worked with Ken Loach on Kes and Cathy Come Home.
Sad to hear about Tony Garnett. Not only a great film maker but also my Uncle. I didn't see him often but always en…

