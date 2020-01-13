Global  

It's official: Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks are in love

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles, Jan 13 (IANS) After his divorce settlement with singer-actress Miley Cyrus, actor Liam Hemsworth has moved on, and confirmed his romance with model Gabriella Brooks.
Liam Hemsworth & Gabriella Brooks Confirm Relationship in PDA Photos!

Liam Hemsworth was seen packing on the PDA with model Gabriella Brooke while at Byron Bay in Australia weekend! The actor turns 30 years old in just a few hours,...
Just Jared

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Confirm Romance With PDA

PDA alert! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks were spotted kissing on the beach in Byron Bay in their native Australia last week, as seen in photos posted by...
E! Online

