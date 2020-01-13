Humanist Teams With Dave Gahan On 'Shock Collar' Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Check it out now...



*Humanist* teams with Depeche Mode frontman *Dave Gahan* on new single 'Shock Collar'.



The project is led by Rob Marshall, with a full self-titled album set to land on February 21st.



It's an album driven by collaboration, with guests including Mark Lanegan, Ride's Mark Gardener, Jim Jones, and many more.



New single 'Shock Collar' binds together Humanist's music with Dave Gahan's vocal, placing the Depeche Mode singer front and centre.



It's a dynamic collaboration, with Rob Marshall commenting...



"I’d been writing a lot of music at the time for the record, and I was really getting back into big guitar tracks again, and I had a song (which would eventually become ‘Shock Collar) that I felt could be a great single. It was something special when Dave said he would sing this. He’s achieved so much over the years, an incredible front man, with such a soaring voice and presence, but with no trademark tone of celebrity or ego whatsoever. Very humble, gentle and giving."



The full video is now online, directed by Derrick Belcham. Humanist adds: "When we shot the video, he worked extremely hard on the day, performing each take with total gusto and energy, which didn't let up throughout his performances."



Dave Gahan comments: "It was a pleasure to be asked to be a part of Rob’s 'Humanist' project. Mark Lanegan asked me, and I liked the idea immediately…"



"It’s a beast! I went for the vocal, with the visual of driving fast on an empty highway… We shot the video over a couple of days in New York, and it all came together."



Tune in now.



Photo Credit: *Derrick Belcham*



