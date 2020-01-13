Aaron Haughton This gives me good hopes - STAR TREK: PICARD Officially Renewed for Second Season https://t.co/0PHTM3obHl 17 minutes ago Trek Radio ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Officially Renewed For Season 2 By CBS All Access – Deadline https://t.co/tMOOVkegC6 #StarTrek #StarTrekPicard 18 minutes ago Mal Simons RT @TrekCore: NEW: The worst-kept #StarTrek secret is now out in the open -- #StarTrekPicard will be back for a second season, with 12 MONK… 25 minutes ago Araiz -آرئز- RT @IGN: CBS has officially made it so by renewing Star Trek Picard ahead of Season 1's upcoming debut. https://t.co/bQ2iTPCsZZ https://t.c… 44 minutes ago Rebecca Skywalker RT @TVLine: #StarTrekPicard is *officially* renewed for Season 2, ahead if it's Jan. 23 debut on CBS All Access https://t.co/9j7VWY3cWv 1 hour ago GermanTrekkie RT @Treksphere: ICYMI: #StarTrek Early Renewals, Picard s2, Discovery S4, & More... Today CBS officially announced an early renewal for #S… 1 hour ago Treksphere.com ICYMI: #StarTrek Early Renewals, Picard s2, Discovery S4, & More... Today CBS officially announced an early renewa… https://t.co/sBbTPqxwf9 1 hour ago Devdiscourse 'Star Trek: Picard' officially announced for second season's renewal https://t.co/RDgh9KFlG5 2 hours ago