Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Star Trek: Picard' officially announced for second season's renewal

Sify Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): Patrick Stewart led 'Star Trek: Picard' has been renewed for a second season. Ahead of the first season's debut on January 23, CBS All Access made the announcement on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name [Video]Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name

Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name. At the Golden Globes, the filmmaker said he knows the namesake of 'The Mandalorian' character. He wouldn't add anything else, saying spoilers will be left to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

'Manifest' Star Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Season Two Of The NBC Drama [Video]"Manifest" Star Melissa Roxburgh Breaks Down Season Two Of The NBC Drama

"Manifest" follows the crew and passengers of Flight 828, who disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 25:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Trek: Picard' has already been renewed for a second season

CBS clearly has a lot of confidence in Star Trek: Picard. The broadcaster has already renewed the sci-fi series for a second season, suggesting that it expects a...
engadget

Patrick Stewart Didn't Want To Reprise Captain Picard In A Post-Brexit World

Before Brexit, he was hopeful the European Union would have similarities to Star Trek's Federation of Planets. In Star Trek: Picard, producers created a very...
NPR


Tweets about this

Aaron_iOS_Dev

Aaron Haughton This gives me good hopes - STAR TREK: PICARD Officially Renewed for Second Season https://t.co/0PHTM3obHl 17 minutes ago

TrekRadio

Trek Radio ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Officially Renewed For Season 2 By CBS All Access – Deadline https://t.co/tMOOVkegC6 #StarTrek #StarTrekPicard 18 minutes ago

malsimons

Mal Simons RT @TrekCore: NEW: The worst-kept #StarTrek secret is now out in the open -- #StarTrekPicard will be back for a second season, with 12 MONK… 25 minutes ago

ZodiacWolve

Araiz -آرئز- RT @IGN: CBS has officially made it so by renewing Star Trek Picard ahead of Season 1's upcoming debut. https://t.co/bQ2iTPCsZZ https://t.c… 44 minutes ago

RebeccaVeight

Rebecca Skywalker RT @TVLine: #StarTrekPicard is *officially* renewed for Season 2, ahead if it's Jan. 23 debut on CBS All Access https://t.co/9j7VWY3cWv 1 hour ago

GermanTrekkie

GermanTrekkie RT @Treksphere: ICYMI: #StarTrek Early Renewals, Picard s2, Discovery S4, & More... Today CBS officially announced an early renewal for #S… 1 hour ago

Treksphere

Treksphere.com ICYMI: #StarTrek Early Renewals, Picard s2, Discovery S4, & More... Today CBS officially announced an early renewa… https://t.co/sBbTPqxwf9 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse 'Star Trek: Picard' officially announced for second season's renewal https://t.co/RDgh9KFlG5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.