'Star Trek: Picard' officially announced for second season's renewal
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): Patrick Stewart led 'Star Trek: Picard' has been renewed for a second season. Ahead of the first season's debut on January 23, CBS All Access made the announcement on Sunday.
