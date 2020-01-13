Global  

Sarileru Neekevvaru Box-Office Collection

IndiaTimes Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
While the worldwide theatrical rights of Sarileru Neekevvaru stand at Rs 103 crore, the film is expected to become break-even in the coming days.
Recent related news from verified sources

Sarileru Neekevvaru box office collections day 1: Mahesh Babu's massy film takes a flying start

In Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu plays the role of Major Ajay Krishna in the film. Sarileru Neekevvaru also sees veteran actress Vijayashanti making her come...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru

Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year, which is hitting the screens on January 11, 2020. The...
IndiaTimes


tweettomaniac

Tweet like nobody is caring RT @filmibeat: Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 2 Box Office Collection Report: The Film Shows No Sign Of Slowing Down! https://t.co/d7DyW3dhBt #sar… 6 minutes ago

filmibeat

Filmibeat.com Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 2 Box Office Collection Report: The Film Shows No Sign Of Slowing Down!… https://t.co/xLuwj0U8Oj 16 minutes ago

DirectorDada

DIRECTOR DADA NEWS #MaheshBabu Sarileru Neekevvaru Box Office Collection Day 2 Blockbuster RT MAHESH BABU FANS 💐… https://t.co/16Adtmujge 55 minutes ago

BetaDroidIndia

Beta Droid India Sarileru Neekevvaru Movie 3 days box office Collection report – The Hans India https://t.co/Zt9TsLzmxh https://t.co/HQACJSsqqw 3 hours ago

chitram_bhalare

Chitram Bhalare #SarileruNeekevvaru day 2 box office collection: #MaheshBabu film undeterred by #AlaVaikunthapurramloo https://t.co/QUoi1eRyHe 3 hours ago

mithu796311

🚩 ॐ प्रोमोटिंग . 🙏🏼 जयहिंदश्रीराम ॐ 🚩O+ RT @republic: Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has a fantastic start at the Box Office, check it out https://t.co/EolO52oiRw 3 hours ago

stars_telugu

TeluguStars Sarileru Neekevvaru 2 Days Collections Update | Sarileru Neekevvaru Second Day Box Office Collection… https://t.co/2nCHmqTQ2W 4 hours ago

republic

Republic Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' has a fantastic start at the Box Office, check it out https://t.co/EolO52oiRw 4 hours ago

