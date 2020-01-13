Global  

Look: Russell Simmons’ Daughter Ming Lee Flexes Pure Beauty In New Bikini Pics – “In Cali It’s Always Swimsuit Time”

SOHH Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Look: Russell Simmons’ Daughter Ming Lee Flexes Pure Beauty In New Bikini Pics – “In Cali It’s Always Swimsuit Time”Music mogul Russell Simmons‘ daughter is following in her mom Kimora Lee‘s modeling footsteps. Vixen Ming Lee Simmons went online last night to unload a batch of new swimsuit pics. Look and comment below!

The post Look: Russell Simmons’ Daughter Ming Lee Flexes Pure Beauty In New Bikini Pics – “In Cali It’s Always Swimsuit Time” appeared first on .
