Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Imminent Threat? Trump Reportedly Authorized Soleimani’s Killing Seven Months Ago

Mediaite Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A new report has raised questions about whether the Trump administration really acted in response to an imminent threat when President *Donald Trump* authorized the fatal airstrike against Iranian military leader *Qasem Soleimani*.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats

President Trump: At least 4 embassies faced threats 00:54

 President Trump says Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was plotting attacks on at least 4 U.S. embassies.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Confuses 'Eminent' Vs. 'Imminent' In Soleimani Tweet And Internet Pounces [Video]Trump Confuses 'Eminent' Vs. 'Imminent' In Soleimani Tweet And Internet Pounces

President Trump's "eminent" tweet drew quite a bit of attention.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:37Published

Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence [Video]Soleimani assassination: Conflicting messages on attack evidence

Republicans and Democrats voice doubt over Trump statement that Iran attack on US embassies imminent.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump approved killing Soleimani 7 months ago: TV report

New York, Jan 13 (IANS) A media report that US President Donald Trump had authorised the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Soleimani seven months ago...
Sify

No imp if Suleimani was imminent threat: Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday morning defended his decision to kill Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, contending Soleimani posed an impending threat to the...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Al JazeeraMediaiteWorldNewsReutersDaily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pamrich7

Pam Rich Trump reportedly authorized the Soleimani strike 7 months ago, throwing a wrench through his argument that there wa… https://t.co/Oko6qeIcOk 6 minutes ago

BrownJaba462003

James Brown Trump reportedly authorized the Soleimani strike 7 months ago, throwing a wrench through his argument that there wa… https://t.co/EN0iV1n4FL 8 minutes ago

BruceBMathews

Bruce Basil Mathews TRUMP IS NOTHING BUT A LYING SACK OF SHIT!!! Trump reportedly authorized the Soleimani strike 7 months ago, throwin… https://t.co/0Zms58cH9R 30 minutes ago

dougcarl88181

douglas carlson Trump reportedly authorized the Soleimani strike 7 months ago, throwing a wrench through his argument that there wa… https://t.co/vR3D14gUkS 33 minutes ago

mjlamb70

Cbarrett2 RT @darrellclick: Lying Donald is at it again. His lies must total 16000 or close. IMPEACH!! Trump reportedly authorized the Soleimani stri… 35 minutes ago

AidaViggiano

Aida Viggiano Trump reportedly authorized Soleimani strike 7 mths ago, throwing a wrench through his argument there was ‘imminent… https://t.co/nXi2TaC3vh 37 minutes ago

HEDGEenergy

HEDGE energy Trump reportedly authorized the Soleimani strike 7 months ago, throwing a wrench through his argument that there wa… https://t.co/ZmKrs56BqK 49 minutes ago

mikeqc1975

Mike Sullivan Trump reportedly authorized the Soleimani strike 7 months ago, throwing a wrench through his argument that there wa… https://t.co/LJKlctORz2 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.