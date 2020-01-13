Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tool Drummer Pays Tribute to Rush's Neil Peart During San Diego Show: Watch

Billboard.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The rock world is still reeling from the news that Rush drummer Neil Peart lost his battle with brain cancer last Tuesday at age 67. While tributes...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67

Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 01:17

 Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67. Peart, considered by many as rock's greatest drummer, died on Tuesday. after quietly battling brain cancer for three years. . The news was confirmed to 'Rolling Stone' by a representative for the band. . Peart joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman Geddy Lee and...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67 [Video]Neil Peart, Rush drummer and lyricist, dead At 67

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67 [Video]Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Neil Peart, Rush Drummer And Lyricist, Dead At 67

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tool Put Together Last-Minute Tribute to Late Neil Peart at San Diego Concert


AceShowbiz

Remembering Rush drummer Neil Peart

For more than 45 years, Neil Peart was both literally and figuratively the backbone of one of rock's most influential bands. Peart, who died Friday at age 67,...
CBS News Also reported by •CTV NewsBillboard.comThe WrapJust Jared

Tweets about this

Groovytrack

Groovy Tracks Tool Drummer Pays Tribute to Rush's Neil Peart During San Diego Show: Watch, https://t.co/FdOaZkZ5Qk 43 seconds ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Tool Drummer Pays Tribute to Rush's Neil Peart During San Diego Show: Watch https://t.co/Gc81DTMbOI 1 minute ago

farther_go

GoFarther Tool Drummer Pays Tribute to Rush's Neil Peart During San Diego Show: Watch https://t.co/OUrgXRwtEg 1 minute ago

ParkerEternal

DJ Parker Tool Drummer Pays Tribute to Rush's Neil Peart During San Diego Show: Watch https://t.co/IFsaWRVGEQ 1 minute ago

milana_nikolaev

Milana Nikolaev Tool Drummer Pays Tribute to Rush's Neil Peart During San Diego Show: Watch https://t.co/ME3pwo1zIc 20 minutes ago

BBEntLLC

Brenda Brown Ent. Tool Drummer Pays Tribute to Rush's Neil Peart During San Diego Show: Watch https://t.co/hLVzSq3adc 24 minutes ago

ukhhtalk

UK HipHop Talk Tool Drummer Pays Tribute to Rush's Neil Peart During San Diego Show: Watch, https://t.co/AiUVZg1v7s 31 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music Tool Drummer Pays Tribute to Rush's Neil Peart During San Diego Show: Watch #Music https://t.co/12jaV7ecyp https://t.co/IgHxE9tDA2 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.