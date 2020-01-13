Oscar nominations 2020 include 'Joker,' 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' and 'The Irishman'
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday and the long list should bring plenty of star power to the Feb. 9 ceremony — a good thing, too, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.
2020 Critics' Choice
Awards Winners The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession' Best Actor in..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24Published
Oscar nominations 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Leads Nominee List With 11 Nods for this year's Oscars while Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917... Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA •NYTimes.com •bizjournals •Independent