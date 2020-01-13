Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oscar nominations 2020 include 'Joker,' 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' and 'The Irishman'

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday and the long list should bring plenty of star power to the Feb. 9 ceremony — a good thing, too, since the show will for the second straight year go without a host.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Joker leads Oscar nominations

Joker leads Oscar nominations 01:04

 'Joker' leads the nominations for this year's Academy Awards with 11 nods, narrowly ahead of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and '1917', which each scored 10.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about [Video]The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about

This year’s Academy Award nominees include: men

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 01:04Published

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners [Video]2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and included a big list of winners in television and film. Best Drama Series: 'Succession' Best Actor in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oscar nominations 2020: Joker, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917 lead the list

Oscar nominations 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Leads Nominee List With 11 Nods for this year's Oscars while Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Irishman and 1917...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNANYTimes.combizjournalsIndependent

Critics' Choice Awards: Here's the full list of winners

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): The 2020 Critics' Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday (local time). The nominations were...
Sify


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.