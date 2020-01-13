Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Kanye West Wears Blazer & Clogs for Afternoon Meeting

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Kanye West checks his phone as he makes his way out of his office building on Friday afternoon (January 10) in Calabasas, Calif. The 42-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer sported a black blazer over a navy T-shirt paired with tan clogs as he headed out after his business meeting. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kanye West and Jay-Z have reportedly settled their legal feud [Video]Kanye West and Jay-Z have reportedly settled their legal feud

‘TMZ’ recently reported that Kanye West and Jay-Z’s reunion at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash was not a random occurrence. The two have apparently settled their legal feud.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Kanye West and Jay-Z Have Reportedly Settled Their Legal Feud [Video]Kanye West and Jay-Z Have Reportedly Settled Their Legal Feud

Kanye West and Jay-Z Have Reportedly Settled Their Legal Feud. ‘TMZ’ recently reported that Kanye West and Jay-Z’s reunion at Diddy’s 50th birthday bash was not a random occurrence. . The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published


Tweets about this

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Kanye West Wears Blazer & Clogs for Afternoon Meeting https://t.co/SdnBMVk0pE via @JustJared 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.