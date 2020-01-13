Cynthia Erivo Is Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status

xo_pompeo RT @SaraRamirez: Is it just me or is this years Oscars noms pretty much just white and/or male? Yay for Cynthia Erivo being nominated TWI… 12 seconds ago William Williams I’m just gonna say nobody don’t care that Cynthia Erivo got two nominations it’s still #OscarSoWhite because her pa… https://t.co/VsHKzlkY40 29 seconds ago Hacking Racism RT @Ebuka: To be clear, Cynthia Erivo is an Oscar away from being the youngest EGOT holder in history. You just have to stan!!! #OscarNoms… 2 minutes ago Olivia V 🎞 RT @nbcchicago: Cynthia Erivo Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status https://t.co/ArS6qXZnut https://t.co/TL5dgnlVRY 19 minutes ago random black girl🤨 They really nominated Cynthia Erivo for Harriet?? For actress in a leading role? Someone tell my why? That performa… https://t.co/4d1wLCKcWe 25 minutes ago NBC Chicago Cynthia Erivo Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status https://t.co/ArS6qXZnut https://t.co/TL5dgnlVRY 29 minutes ago