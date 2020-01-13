Global  

Cynthia Erivo Is Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status

E! Online Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Just like that, Cynthia Erivo is one step closer to becoming an EGOT. Erivo is nominated for two Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards. The star of HBO's The Outsider is up for playing Harriet...
Cynthia Erivo Dazzles in $3 Million Worth of Diamonds at Golden Globes 2020!

Cynthia Erivo is dripping in diamonds! The 32-year-old slayed the red carpet as she arrived at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (January 5) at the Beverly...
Just Jared

Cynthia Erivo Was Asked to Sing at BAFTAs Even With All-White Acting Nominees (Report)

Cynthia Erivo is not performing at the 2020 BAFTAs. The Harriet actress declined an invitation to perform at the show following the announcement of the all-white...
Just Jared


melanie56586531

xo_pompeo RT @SaraRamirez: Is it just me or is this years Oscars noms pretty much just white and/or male? Yay for Cynthia Erivo being nominated TWI… 12 seconds ago

PrettyBoiWill92

William Williams I’m just gonna say nobody don’t care that Cynthia Erivo got two nominations it’s still #OscarSoWhite because her pa… https://t.co/VsHKzlkY40 29 seconds ago

HackingRacism

Hacking Racism RT @Ebuka: To be clear, Cynthia Erivo is an Oscar away from being the youngest EGOT holder in history. You just have to stan!!! #OscarNoms… 2 minutes ago

eevaivilo

Olivia V 🎞 RT @nbcchicago: Cynthia Erivo Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status https://t.co/ArS6qXZnut https://t.co/TL5dgnlVRY 19 minutes ago

wadingx

random black girl🤨 They really nominated Cynthia Erivo for Harriet?? For actress in a leading role? Someone tell my why? That performa… https://t.co/4d1wLCKcWe 25 minutes ago

nbcchicago

NBC Chicago Cynthia Erivo Just an Oscar Away From EGOT Status https://t.co/ArS6qXZnut https://t.co/TL5dgnlVRY 29 minutes ago

