Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Chef-turned-author-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna has submitted his debut directorial feature "The Last Color" for nomination in the Best Film category at Oscars 2020. With the nominations to be announced on Monday, Khanna hopes his film makes the final cut, and says he is grateful to veteran actress Neena Gupta, who features on the cast, for guidance.

