Florence Pugh's Oscar Nomination 2020 Reaction Photo Is Amazing

Michelle Jaworski RT @JacobOller: Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh on her not-so-nominated Little Women director Greta Gerwig https://t.co/3DOcWUjZEs https://t.… 13 seconds ago Sophia IΦI RT @EW: Oscar nominee Florence Pugh reacts to Greta Gerwig snub: 'It's incredibly upsetting' https://t.co/RxigLIeovg 19 seconds ago Trevor Drum Oscar nominations are a MESS but thank god for this Florence Pugh nomination https://t.co/BRGDgZL4en 1 minute ago Scott Stewart RT @FANGORIA: Congrats to Florence Pugh on her LITTLE WOMEN Oscar nom, which totally isn’t secretly a nomination for her work in MIDSOMMAR 😉 1 minute ago Jan Carlo Gavile RT @yosoymichael: Florence Pugh finding out about her Oscar nomination is the only energy I need to get through the rest of awards season.… 1 minute ago Ashley. can florence pugh's best supporting actress oscar nomination today mean that more people go back & watch "the littl… https://t.co/2v0bwPpS9A 2 minutes ago Lee Fergusson #FBPE Oscar nominee Florence Pugh reacts to Greta Gerwig snub: ‘It’s incredibly upsetting’ https://t.co/zUZf7caQA3 via @ew 3 minutes ago OlgaPB RT @Variety: Rian Johnson is "blown away" by his #Oscars nomination: "Part of what helped [pull together this ensemble] was the speed–Danie… 4 minutes ago