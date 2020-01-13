Global  

Florence Pugh's Oscar Nomination 2020 Reaction Photo Is Amazing

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
You have to see the photo Florence Pugh posted in reaction to her 2020 Oscar nomination! The 24-year-old actress earned her very first Oscar nomination in the Supporting Actress category for her work as Amy in Little Women. Florence posted a photo of her in bed, waking up to a phone call where she found [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women [Video]Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women

Florence Pugh suggests audiences need to pay close attention to Little Women She plays Amy March in the film, and she has spilled that director Greta Gerwig added something into many of her scenes that..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:10Published

Florence Pugh defends Zach Braff relationship [Video]Florence Pugh defends Zach Braff relationship

Florence Pugh has hit back at criticism of the large age gap between her and boyfriend Zach Braff, 44.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Florence Pugh & Boyfriend Zach Braff Are Still Going Strong, Step Out for Date Night in L.A.

Zach Braff sits in the drvier seat while leaving San Vicente Bungalows with girlfriend Florence Pugh on Friday night (January 10) in West Hollywood, Calif. The...
Just Jared

Tweets about this

michejaw

Michelle Jaworski RT @JacobOller: Oscar-nominated Florence Pugh on her not-so-nominated Little Women director Greta Gerwig https://t.co/3DOcWUjZEs https://t.… 13 seconds ago

Sophycles

Sophia IΦI RT @EW: Oscar nominee Florence Pugh reacts to Greta Gerwig snub: 'It's incredibly upsetting' https://t.co/RxigLIeovg 19 seconds ago

rovertmurd

Trevor Drum Oscar nominations are a MESS but thank god for this Florence Pugh nomination https://t.co/BRGDgZL4en 1 minute ago

scottastewart71

Scott Stewart RT @FANGORIA: Congrats to Florence Pugh on her LITTLE WOMEN Oscar nom, which totally isn’t secretly a nomination for her work in MIDSOMMAR 😉 1 minute ago

JannieGavile

Jan Carlo Gavile RT @yosoymichael: Florence Pugh finding out about her Oscar nomination is the only energy I need to get through the rest of awards season.… 1 minute ago

sassafras_ash

Ashley. can florence pugh's best supporting actress oscar nomination today mean that more people go back & watch "the littl… https://t.co/2v0bwPpS9A 2 minutes ago

LeeFergusson

Lee Fergusson #FBPE Oscar nominee Florence Pugh reacts to Greta Gerwig snub: ‘It’s incredibly upsetting’ https://t.co/zUZf7caQA3 via @ew 3 minutes ago

lovelovedolan

OlgaPB RT @Variety: Rian Johnson is "blown away" by his #Oscars nomination: "Part of what helped [pull together this ensemble] was the speed–Danie… 4 minutes ago

