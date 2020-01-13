Global  

Oscars Nominations 2020 - Biggest Snubs Revealed

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The 2020 Oscars nominations were just revealed and there were some major snubs. While so many deserving stars were nominated this year, there were some major names that didn’t make the list and fans are deservedly very upset. If you missed it, you can look at the full list of Oscars nominations right here. Sound [...]
News video: 'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations

'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations 00:56

 'Joker' Secures 11 Academy Award Nominations It is the most of any movie competing in the 2020 Oscars. The DC villain origin story will go up against other films such as 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' '1917' and 'The Irishman.' These three movies each grabbed nominations in an impressive 10...

Tyler Perry Isn't Happy with Academy Over Jennifer Lopez & Awkwafina's Oscars 2020 Snubs

Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina were just two of the stars totally snubbed from the Oscars 2020 nominations list, and Tyler Perry isn’t happy about it. TMZ caught...
