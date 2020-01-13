Global  

Queen calls royal family summit to discuss Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'Megxit' details

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020
Queen Elizabeth II called for a face-to-face meeting with Prince Harry and other members of the royal family Monday in order to iron out logistics of he and Meghan Markle’s decision to “step back” from their duties and become “financially independent” of the crown. 
News video: Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks

Harry to meet Queen, Charles and William for crisis talks 00:57

 The Duke of Sussex will come face to face with the Queen later as senior royals race to thrash out plans for Harry and Meghan’s future. The historic meeting at the Queen’s private Sandringham estate will be the first time Harry has met with his grandmother, the Prince of Wales and Duke of...

Duration: 05:50

Duration: 00:47


