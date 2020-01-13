Global  

Oscars 2020 nominations announced, here's the complete list of nominees

Monday, 13 January 2020
Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced by John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California.
 Here is a look at the 2020 Oscars nominations for the top awards. Sir Sam Mendes, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Florence Pugh are among the British Oscar nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the way with 11 nods.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced this morning with Joker taking the lead with 11 nominations.

'Joker' leads the nominees with a total of 11 mentions, including best picture, where it'll compete alongside '1917,' 'Ford v Ferrari,' 'The Irishman,' 'Jojo Rabbit,' 'Little Women,' 'Marriage Story,'

On Monday morning, with just under a month to go until the Oscars, actors...
"Joker" topped the list with 11 Oscars nominations, but "1917," "The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" trailed closely with 10 nominations each.
