Ainsley Earhardt Celebrates Death of White House Press Briefings: ‘Nice Not to See All That Grandstanding’

Mum sells her £90,000 house and all her possessions to travel in a motorhome with her family A mum-of-two has sold her £90,000 house and all her possessions, ditching the 9 to 5 to travel the world in a motorhome with her husband and young children after being rocked by a series of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published 2 days ago