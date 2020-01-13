Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Little Women' Stars Respond to Greta Gerwig's Oscars 2020 Snub

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Little Women received several nominations for the 2020 Oscars this morning, but director Greta Gerwig was noticeably snubbed from the list. Some of the stars of the film are not happy about this snub. “I’m really happy that the Academy recognized [Gerwig] for Adapted Screenplay and Picture, and I feel like if you’ve been nominated [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Parenthood would ‘be too tough’ for Greta Gerwig ‘without paid help' [Video]Parenthood would ‘be too tough’ for Greta Gerwig ‘without paid help'

Greta Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach have shred that they would not be able to juggle parenthood and work without paid help.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

LITTLE WOMEN Movie - Director Greta Gerwig [Video]LITTLE WOMEN Movie - Director Greta Gerwig

LITTLE WOMEN Movie - Director Greta Gerwig Go behind the lens to see how Writer/Director Greta Gerwig brought her unique vision to #LittleWomenMovie, now playing.

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020 nominations fury with no females up for Best Director in huge Greta Gerwig snub

Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese all made the list for their work but women such as Greta Girwig didn't
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Seattle Times

Oscars 2020 - full list of nominations for 92nd Academy Awards

Oscars 2020 - full list of nominations for 92nd Academy AwardsPeople are not impressed at the all male nominees for Best Director again as Greta Gerwig is overlooked for a nomination for Little Women, despite it doing well...
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.