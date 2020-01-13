Amber Valletta Opens Up About Her Past Drug & Alcohol Addiction Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Amber Valletta is on the cover of the latest issue of Porter Magazine, out now. Here’s what the 45-year-old model and actress had to say… On her past drug and alcohol addiction and being proud of being sober for the past 25 years: “I didn’t have a problem when I was out using, if you [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Brad Pitt Looks Back on His Past Missteps and Quitting Alcohol Brad Pitt Reflects on Past Mistakes and Quitting Alcohol. In a new interview, the 'Ad Astra' star says his struggles helped get him to where he is now. I’m realizing as a real act of forgiveness for.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:20Published on December 4, 2019

Tweets about this