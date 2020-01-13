Global  

Mac Miller's Estate Announces Fan Listening Events For 'Circles'

Billboard.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
With Mac Miller's posthumous Circles album on tap for Friday (Jan. 17), the Mac Miller estate has announced a few listening events spanning the...
News video: Mac Miller fans launching pop-up exhibitions to celebrate posthumous album release

Mac Miller fans launching pop-up exhibitions to celebrate posthumous album release 00:46

 Mac Miller fans are celebrating the launch of the late rapper's new posthumous album Circles with a string of pop-up stores across the United States.

New Music Released From Eminem, Mac Miller & Halsey | Billboard News [Video]New Music Released From Eminem, Mac Miller & Halsey | Billboard News

Eminem teams up with the late Juice Wrld in a never before heard track, Mac Miller releases his final album, 'Circles' and Halsey drops 'Manic.' Here are all the top stories in music for today.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:56Published

WEB EXTRA: Mac Miller's Newest Album Release [Video]WEB EXTRA: Mac Miller's Newest Album Release

Hip-hop/rap artist Mac Miller's posthumous album titled 'Circles" released.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published


Inside Mac Miller's Circles Pop-Up Listening Event in Los Angeles

On Thursday (Jan. 16) the Mac Miller Estate opened its arms for a preview of the Circles: Til' Infinity listening event for Mac Miller...
Billboard.com

Mac Miller's Family Announces Release of Final Album 'Circles' - Listen to First Track 'Good News'

Mac Miller‘s family is celebrating his legacy with his sixth and final studio album, called Circles. The family of the rapper, who tragically died at the age...
Just Jared

