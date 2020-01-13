Global  

Adam Sandler Looks on the Bright Side of His Oscars 2020 Nomination Snub

Monday, 13 January 2020
Adam Sandler gave a great performance in Uncut Gems, but was snubbed and wasn’t given a nomination at the 2020 Oscars. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to react to his snub, and added that now that he’s not nominated…he can stop wearing suits! “Bad news: Sandman gets no love from the Academy. Good news: [...]
