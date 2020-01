Senator Cory Booker announced the suspension of his presidential campaign on Twitter Monday. Booker tweeted a video announcing his suspension, with the following comment: “It’s with a full heart that I share this news—I’m suspending my campaign for president. To my team, supporters, and everyone who gave me a shot—thank you. I am so proud […]

