The New York Public Library Has Calculated Its Most Checked-Out Books Of All Time
Monday, 13 January 2020 () "The books on this list have transcended generations and, much like the Library itself, are as relevant today as they were when they first arrived," said the library's president.
To celebrate its 125th anniversary this year, the New York Public Library is releasing a list of most checked-out books in its history. Topping the list is the children’s book The Snowy Day by Brooklyn-native Ezra Jack Keats, which has been checked out more than 485,000 times since it was...