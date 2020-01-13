Snoop Dogg Comes To Trick Daddy’s Rescue After Internet Roasts His Mug Shot: “N****s Will Always Share Some S**t What A N***a In Trouble”

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg is pulling for Miami’s own. The hip-hop entertainer has shared some positive words aimed at Trick Daddy following his weekend arrest. Big Facts: This past weekend, Snoop Dizzle hit up Instagram with a message about the importance of supporting black men instead of focusing on the negative coverage. High-Key Details: […]



