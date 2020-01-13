Prince Williams, Harry reject claims of rift due to William's bullying attitude
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 13 (ANI): After a local UK-based newspaper alleged that the rift in the Royal Family leading to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'step-back' was due to Prince William's bullying attitude, both Prince Williams and Harry denied the claims.
Over the years, Buckingham Palace has had a lot of drama on their hands, including the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. ET Canada takes a look back at the unfolding of the brothers’ relationship over the years.
In related news, Tom Bradby, predicts on an op-ed in the Sunday Times that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first 'a full, no-holds-barred' sit-down TV interview... AceShowbiz Also reported by •West Briton •Wales Online •Bristol Post •CBC.ca
