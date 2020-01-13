Jared Leto's 'Morbius' Teaser Trailer Released, Michael Keaton Makes Surprise Cameo!

Denver Colorado * MORBIUS - Teaser Trailer * First Morbius trailer features a surprising Spider-Man/MCU connection GamesRadar *… https://t.co/GrlsyfTbId 14 seconds ago GrandForksNorthDakot * MORBIUS - Teaser Trailer * First Morbius trailer features a surprising Spider-Man/MCU connection GamesRadar *… https://t.co/gw2VUjq5zq 14 seconds ago Detroit Michigan * MORBIUS - Teaser Trailer * First Morbius trailer features a surprising Spider-Man/MCU connection GamesRadar *… https://t.co/3LZtSrJjeY 14 seconds ago UK Gaming Media Netw Sony slips some surprises into the Morbius trailer Jared Leto is back in another superhero movie, and Sony have ju… https://t.co/2w8E8clnLu 32 seconds ago MaxD RT @RottenTomatoes: Jared Leto stars in the first teaser trailer for #Morbius, coming to theaters this summer. https://t.co/c65G9QHb8v 2 minutes ago thickie mcguire RT @ComplexPop: Here's the first 'Morbius' teaser trailer starring Jared Leto. https://t.co/haWZ78h0ur https://t.co/e69ImkDK5w 2 minutes ago arntinge Morbius - Official Teaser Trailer First Look (2020) Jared Leto, Matt Smith https://t.co/S3Lz80dnoT via @YouTube 3 minutes ago Lee Phillips RT @EdwardFerguson_: Get your first look at the teaser trailer for Sony Pictures' Morbius, starring Jared Leto as the iconic Marvel monster… 5 minutes ago