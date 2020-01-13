Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Adam Schiff: ‘Embarrassing’ Trump Entrusted Iran Intel to Lindsey Graham ‘Either On the Golf Course or at the Buffet Line’

Mediaite Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
House Intelligence Committee chairmen *Adam Schiff* (D-CA) made fun of President *Donald Trump* and Senator *Lindsey Graham* (R-SC) in response to the notion that he cannot be trusted with intelligence on the Iran situation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up' 02:01

 U.S. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday said that if the Republican leader in the Senate succeeded in holding an impeachment trial without witnesses, "that's not a fair trial. That's a cover-up." Zachary Goelman reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office [Video]Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office

Christian Magazine Calls for Trump's Removal From Office . 'Christianity Today' was founded in 1956 by evangelist Billy Graham. . An op-ed in the magazine calling for Trump's removal was written by..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published

After impeachment, Schiff asks whether Senate will allow fair trial [Video]After impeachment, Schiff asks whether Senate will allow fair trial

After President Donald Trump became the third U.S. president to be impeached, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff spoke to reporters and said "the question is now whether Senator..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Adam Schiff: Trump’s ‘Fudging the Intelligence’ to Defend Admin’s Handling of Iran

House Intelligence Committee chairman *Adam Schiff* (D-CA) accused President *Donald Trump* of distorting America's intelligence on Iran in order to cover for...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS NewsNPR

'The problem there is not with the president': Sen. Mike Lee says his issue was with Iran intel briefing, not Trump

Sen. Mike Lee made said he did not fault President Donald Trump for the intelligence briefing on Iran, but rather the people who gave the briefing.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.