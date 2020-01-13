Adam Schiff: ‘Embarrassing’ Trump Entrusted Iran Intel to Lindsey Graham ‘Either On the Golf Course or at the Buffet Line’
Monday, 13 January 2020 () House Intelligence Committee chairmen *Adam Schiff* (D-CA) made fun of President *Donald Trump* and Senator *Lindsey Graham* (R-SC) in response to the notion that he cannot be trusted with intelligence on the Iran situation.
