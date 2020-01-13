Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pearl Jam Announces New Album 'Gigaton,' Spring Tour: See Live Dates

Billboard.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
After an eight-year lull, Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album Gigaton on Monkeywrench Records/...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Baby Shark Live’ Continues Run With New Tour Dates, Coming To Lynn Next Spring [Video]‘Baby Shark Live’ Continues Run With New Tour Dates, Coming To Lynn Next Spring

Most viral videos have a finite shelf life, but the “doo doo doo” of “Baby Shark” shows no sign of abating. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pearl Jam announce new album, tour with 4 shows in Canada

Pearl Jam will release their highly anticipated 11th studio album, dubbed "Gigaton," on March 27 as the Seattle rockers get set to hit the road for a massive...
CTV News

This spring, Pearl Jam will release its first new album since 2013. Here are tour dates for ‘Gigaton’

Legendary Seattle band Pearl Jam announced Monday that they're working on their first new record since 2013. They'll also be embarking on a world tour.
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

mojosarmy

Mojo RT @ThatEricAlper: Pearl Jam announces new album “Gigaton,” and will be released on March 27. North American begins March 18 in Toronto and… 19 seconds ago

ThatEricAlper

Eric Alper 🎧 Pearl Jam announces new album “Gigaton,” and will be released on March 27. North American begins March 18 in Toront… https://t.co/QHCmhThjEl 1 minute ago

TWMocean

Terry White RT @Variety: Pearl Jam Announces First Album in Seven Years, Along With North American Tour https://t.co/igkhjdfZXG 2 minutes ago

alt953

ALT 95.3 Pearl Jam Announces New 'Gigaton' Album, Spring North American Tour https://t.co/khIue1a02k 6 minutes ago

_meganvro

Cosmic witch RT @premierguitar: Big news! @PearlJam just made a splash announcing their new album, 'Gigaton', for a release on March 27! In addition to… 8 minutes ago

premierguitar

Premier Guitar Big news! @PearlJam just made a splash announcing their new album, 'Gigaton', for a release on March 27! In additio… https://t.co/SFUqiBG4OU 8 minutes ago

The_News_DIVA

📰The_News_DIVA📰 Pearl Jam Announces First Album in Seven Years, Along With North American Tour https://t.co/VoevjHNUCb via @variety 12 minutes ago

iHeartRadioCA

iHeartRadio Canada .@PearlJam announced Monday its plans for a new album and North American tour that includes several shows in Canada… https://t.co/A8yGmnUoB3 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.