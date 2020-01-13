Global  

Showtime says ‘Shameless’ will air final season this summer

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The wild ride of the Gallagher family on “Shameless” is coming to an end. The series will air its 11th and final season this summer, Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said Monday. The debut date was not immediately announced. “It will be one last hurrah for the Gallaghers and their unique […]
News video: Showtime Announces 'Shameless' to End With 11th Season | THR News

Showtime Announces 'Shameless' to End With 11th Season | THR News 01:32

 The premium cable network announced Monday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour that its John Wells drama starring William H. Macy has been renewed for an 11th and final season.

