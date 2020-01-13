Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Taron Egerton Steps Out for Giorgio Armani Fashion Show Amidst Oscars 2020 Snub!

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Taron Egerton keeps it cool as he poses for a photograph backstage at the Giorgio Armani fashion show on Monday (January 13) in Milan, Italy. The 30-year-old actor was joined by Chernobyl star Stellan Skarsgard and his wife Megan Everett at the event held as part of Milan Menswear Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020/21. PHOTOS: Check [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shirley Setia gets candid about her favourite show, her best way to deal with boredom and much more [Video]Shirley Setia gets candid about her favourite show, her best way to deal with boredom and much more

Shirley Setia gets candid about her favourite show, her best way to deal with boredom and much more

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 05:26Published

Brits clear up at the Golden Globes [Video]Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John. The Fleabag creator and star won..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oscars 2020: Hopkins and Pryce nominated as Egerton misses out

Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce are up for Academy Awards but Taron Egerton misses out.
BBC News

Dylan Sprouse & Barbara Palvin Bring Star Power to DSquared2's Fashion Show in Milan

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are one stylish couple at the Dsquared2 Fashion Show during the Milan Men’s and Women’s Fashion Week Fall Winter 20 on...
Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr

Tweets about this

Emsftmendler

Eᴍɪ ɪs ᴘʀᴏᴜᴅ ᴏғ Tᴀʀᴏɴ RT @JustJared: Taron Egerton stepped out today for the Giorgio Armani fashion show after being snubbed at the #Oscars2020 https://t.co/7mjZ… 11 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Taron Egerton stepped out today for the Giorgio Armani fashion show after being snubbed at the #Oscars2020 https://t.co/7mjZ5JZsSj 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.