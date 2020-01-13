Global  

Obamas' production company lands Oscar nod for documentary 'American Factory'

Reuters Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Barack and Michelle Obama's production company scored an Oscar nomination on Monday for "American Factory," a documentary that chronicled what happened to workers when a Chinese billionaire purchased a manufacturing plant in the U.S. Midwest.
