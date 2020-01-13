Lil Wayne Shares Lit Moments From Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field: “One Of The Dopest Times Of My Life”
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne is living his best life in 2020. The hip-hop superstar has shared footage of himself turning up at yesterday’s Green Bay Packers playoffs game. Big Facts: On Monday, Weezy F. Baby hit up Instagram with some must-see awesomeness at Lambeau Field. High-Key Details: On Sunday, Wayne shared footage of himself rooting […]
The post Lil Wayne Shares Lit Moments From Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field: “One Of The Dopest Times Of My Life” appeared first on .
Live updates, tweets, photos, analysis and more from the NFL playoff game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packeres at Lambeau Field in Green Bay,... Denver Post Also reported by •Seattle Times
The Green Bay Packers are into the NFL championship game after beating the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. They will now travel to face the... Daily Star Also reported by •FOX Sports
You Might Like
Tweets about this
SOHH Lil Wayne Shares Lit Moments From Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field: "One Of The Dopest Times Of My Life"… https://t.co/HC4PeVuaeN 1 hour ago
Wayne Parsons RT @JusticeDotOrg: Special invitation from Steve Herman of Herman, Herman & Katz, LLC to join him at AAJ’s Winter Convention (Feb. 8-11) in… 5 days ago