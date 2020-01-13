Miley Cyrus wishes boyfriend Cody Simpson a happy birthday with unique gift

Miley Cyrus wished her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, a happy birthday on Instagram after revealing that they couldn’t be together on his actual big day.



Recent related videos from verified sources Miley Cyrus wishes happy birthday to Cody Simpson Miley Cyrus has wished a happy birthday to her "favourite human" Cody Simpson. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:01Published 1 day ago Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are 'great' Australian musician Cody Simpson has insisted that he and Miley Cyrus are doing "great". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Miley Cyrus Showers Boyfriend Cody Simpson With Gifts for His 23rd Birthday Miley Cyrus is treating her beau, Cody Simpson, to the finer things for his 23rd birthday. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10, the 27-year-old singer wished...

E! Online 2 days ago



Cody Simpson Gets Birthday Love From Miley Cyrus! Miley Cyrus is wishing her boyfriend Cody Simpson a happy birthday! The 27-year-old “Malibu” singer took to her Instagram Story on Friday (January 10) to...

Just Jared Jr 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this