Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Miley Cyrus wishes boyfriend Cody Simpson a happy birthday with unique gift

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus wished her boyfriend, Cody Simpson, a happy birthday on Instagram after revealing that they couldn’t be together on his actual big day. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Miley Cyrus honours her 'favourite human' Cody Simpson in sweet birthday post

Miley Cyrus honours her 'favourite human' Cody Simpson in sweet birthday post 00:40

 Miley Cyrus helped her beau Cody Simpson to celebrate his birthday on Friday as the Australian singer turned 23.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus wishes happy birthday to Cody Simpson [Video]Miley Cyrus wishes happy birthday to Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus has wished a happy birthday to her "favourite human" Cody Simpson.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are 'great' [Video]Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are 'great'

Australian musician Cody Simpson has insisted that he and Miley Cyrus are doing "great".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Miley Cyrus Showers Boyfriend Cody Simpson With Gifts for His 23rd Birthday

Miley Cyrus is treating her beau, Cody Simpson, to the finer things for his 23rd birthday. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 10, the 27-year-old singer wished...
E! Online

Cody Simpson Gets Birthday Love From Miley Cyrus!

Miley Cyrus is wishing her boyfriend Cody Simpson a happy birthday! The 27-year-old “Malibu” singer took to her Instagram Story on Friday (January 10) to...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.