Shameless Stars React to "Bittersweet" Final Season Announcement
Monday, 13 January 2020 () It's the end of an era for Showtime with the end of Shameless nigh. The cable channel announced Shameless, which is currently airing season 10, will return for season 11--the show's...
Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11 Showtime recently announced that their acclaimed comedy series, ‘Shameless,’ would be coming to an end after its 11th season. The news is expected, as the U.K. version of the show, on which Showtime’s is based, also ran for 11 seasons. William...
Shameless 10x12 "Gallavich!" Season 10 Episode 12 Promo (Season Finale) - Liam beats Frank at his own game; Lip attempts to convince Tami she should stay in Chicago with their baby; Debbie begins a new..