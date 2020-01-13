Global  

Shameless Stars React to "Bittersweet" Final Season Announcement

E! Online Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
It's the end of an era for Showtime with the end of Shameless nigh. The cable channel announced Shameless, which is currently airing season 10, will return for season 11--the show's...
Showtime's 'Shameless' to End After Season 11

Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ to End After Season 11 01:25

 Showtime's 'Shameless' to End After Season 11 Showtime recently announced that their acclaimed comedy series, 'Shameless,' would be coming to an end after its 11th season. The news is expected, as the U.K. version of the show, on which Showtime's is based, also ran for 11 seasons.

'Shameless' Will End After the Upcoming 11th Season

The long-running Showtime series Shameless has been renewed for an 11th and final season. William H. Macy stars in the beloved series, which is based on a U.K....
Showtime says ‘Shameless’ will air final season this summer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The wild ride of the Gallagher family on “Shameless” is coming to an end. The series will air its 11th and final season this...
