Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Enjoy Romantic Dinner in NYC

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Zayn Malik is continuing his birthday celebrations with girlfriend Gigi Hadid! The on-again couple stepped out for a romantic dinner on Zayn‘s 27th birthday at 11 Madison on Sunday night (January 12) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid Gigi kept things cool in an all-black outfit while Zayn [...] 👓 View full article

