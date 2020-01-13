Global  

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Enjoy Romantic Dinner in NYC

Just Jared Jr Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Zayn Malik is continuing his birthday celebrations with girlfriend Gigi Hadid! The on-again couple stepped out for a romantic dinner on Zayn‘s 27th birthday at 11 Madison on Sunday night (January 12) in New York City. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid Gigi kept things cool in an all-black outfit while Zayn [...]
 Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have seemingly confirmed they are back together, whilst celebrating Zayn's birthday on Saturday (11.01.20).

