Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender

Just Jared Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Nikkie De Jager, who is known to fans on YouTube as NikkieTutorials, has come out to the world as transgender. “Filming this video scary, but it’s so liberating and freeing,” she said at the beginning of the video. “I’ve been wanting to share this side of myself to all of you for so long but [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

issblx

Deyanne RT @enews: Beauty YouTuber @NikkieTutorials came out as transgender today in an emotional video shared on her YouTube channel: "Today, I am… 47 seconds ago

sitinadira_

nadira RT @enews: YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Woman https://t.co/vcoNY5koh3 56 seconds ago

ItsKingsWorld

This is why I Rock! RT @people: YouTube Star Nikkie 'NikkieTutorials' de Jager Comes Out as Transgender in Candid Video https://t.co/00w5OrSD4G 6 minutes ago

Anzizaaa

Anz ✨ RT @balleralert: YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out Transgender Amid Blackmail Threats https://t.co/w7Z5zDVjnS https://t.co/ATjgAMHlUW 14 minutes ago

balleralert

BallerAlert YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out Transgender Amid Blackmail Threats https://t.co/w7Z5zDVjnS https://t.co/ATjgAMHlUW 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.