Prince Harry and Prince Williams Shoot Down Feud Rumors

AceShowbiz Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The royal officials respond to the internet chatters suggesting that the Duke of Sussex is feuding with his older brother, the Duke of Cambridge, following the Sussexes' royal exit.
News video: Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities'

Prince William Told A Friend He And Prince Harry Are 'Separate Entities' 00:32

 Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement. Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that...

Prince Harry & Prince William's Royal Rift Rumors Confirmed By Friend Who Spoke All About Their 'Dispute'

Journalist Tom Bradby, who is friends with Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan Markle and accompanied them on their royal tour in Africa, is speaking out...
Just Jared

Princes William, Harry deny 'offensive' report that bullying led to Meghan and Harry's drastic decision

Prince William and Prince Harry formed a united front to deny recent rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s behavior played a role in Harry and Meghan...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Sify

HOTCELEBINSIDER

NEWS CLEVER MEDIA Prince Harry and Prince Williams Shoot Down Feud Rumors https://t.co/x5WLxu1krf https://t.co/r1DjEiCcbP 2 hours ago

god_oneday

Us @BuzzFeedNews No disrespect at all but I believe none of this would have ever happened Prince Williams was wearing… https://t.co/I8EQ4uHjUV 4 hours ago

Jane_Doyle_EJD

Jane Doyle 🐧🐬⛄⛷☕ RT @haven1965: Kate Middleton goes to pick up her children from school in London while husband Prince William helps thrash out Prince Harry… 4 hours ago

shirli_williams

Didn’t think so. @AMeetCute @MidKnightGaz Prince harry has a full head of hair in all clips, you’re thinking of williams maybe? 4 hours ago

haven1965

James Kate Middleton goes to pick up her children from school in London while husband Prince William helps thrash out Pri… https://t.co/RwtEohuNMR 4 hours ago

ksatnews

KSAT 12 How Princess Diana's Former Butler Says She Would React to Prince Harry and Prince William's Alleged Rift https://t.co/4ESQLLRUgV 5 hours ago

ChiToCali2

JT @czarcastic1 @Bethenny She needed rescuing from a 1M house and hamptons parties with Serena Williams lmao. Do you r… https://t.co/fcWmQJu0ls 6 hours ago

bethxn_williams

Bethan 🐾 RT @UmaarKazmi: The fact that Harry and Meghan have created a crisis for the Royal Family, but Prince Andrew hasn't, tells you a lot about… 6 hours ago

