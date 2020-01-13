Prince Harry and Prince Williams Shoot Down Feud Rumors
Monday, 13 January 2020 () The royal officials respond to the internet chatters suggesting that the Duke of Sussex is feuding with his older brother, the Duke of Cambridge, following the Sussexes' royal exit.
Prince Harry announced he and Meghan Markle will “step back” as senior members of the royal family. Prince Williams then spoke to a friend about his feelings toward Prince Harry after his announcement. Williams told a friend: "I've put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can't do that...