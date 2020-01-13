Global  

Parasite charts Oscars history as first-ever South Korean best picture nominee

Monday, 13 January 2020
The viral fever of Bong Joon Ho's Parasite has now gripped the Academy Awards with the South Korean class satire scripting history by becoming the first film from the country to bag a best picture nomination. Interestingly, the six nods, including best international feature, best director for Bong and best original screenplay,...
'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations

 'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category. The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a nomination for best international film. Bong Joon Ho, who helmed the movie, is up for best director as...

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category.

2020 Oscars: Bradley Cooper Is Once Again Nominated for Best Picture--And It's Not A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper is once again an Academy Award nominee. While the 45-year-old star has received several acting nominations for the Oscars over the years, it's his...
E! Online

'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture.
Reuters Also reported by •E! OnlineSifyIndiaTimesCBS 2AceShowbiz

