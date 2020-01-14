Global  

Gigi Hadid Joins Jury Selection for Harvey Weinstein Sex Abuse Case

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The runway stunner is among the potential jurors in the sexual assault trial that involves the disgraced movie mogul against a string of Hollywood actresses.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial

Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial 00:36

 (CNN) Model Gigi Hadid was among 120 potential jurors called on Monday for the Harvey Weinstein rape trail, according to a pool reporter inside the courtroom for jury selection. Hadid, sitting in the jury box, said she had met the former film producer. When asked by Judge James Burke if she could be...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case [Video]Gigi Hadid Summoned For Jury Duty In Weinstein Case

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to “keep an open mind on the facts.” CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:11Published

A Full Three-Quarters Of Prospective Jurors In Weinstein Trial Said They Couldn't Be Impartial [Video]A Full Three-Quarters Of Prospective Jurors In Weinstein Trial Said They Couldn't Be Impartial

Jury selection began Wednesday in the trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The 67-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting two women in New York. If convicted on the most serious..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein, using a walker, arrives as sex-crime trial opens; jury selection to begin

Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial, the first celebrity #MeToo case to open in a criminal court, began with outstanding motions before jury selection.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS 2Reuters IndiaJust JaredFT.comSeattle Times

Live updates: Jury selection in Harvey Weinstein's trial gets underway

The disgraced media mogul is facing four new sex crime charges in Los Angeles as jury selection gets underway in his New York trial.
CBS News


