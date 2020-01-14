Global  

'Jeopardy!' Spokesperson Responds to Uproar Over 'Palestine' Answer

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A representative for Jeopardy! is speaking out in response to the uproar over a question on the show last week, in which Palestine was not recognized as a correct response. The $200 clue for the “Where’s That Church?” category was, “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.” A contestant responded by saying, [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

Jeopardy episode on Palestine question causes uproar

Contestant on popular US quiz show was told she was wrong for identifying Jesus's birthplace as Palestine.
Al Jazeera


