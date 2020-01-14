YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Before Blackmailer Leaks It Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

The makeup guru reveals in a new video on her channel that she's a transgender woman after someone made a blackmail attempt by threatening to leak the info to the press. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Transgender Nikkie De Jager, who is known to fans on YouTube as NikkieTutorials, has come out to the world as transgender. “Filming this video scary, but it’s so...

Just Jared 10 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this