'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho says 'language barrier' broken after Oscar nod

Reuters India Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho said he was surprised and overjoyed when the film won six Oscar nominations on Monday, a historic first for South Korea's film industry and a sign that language is no longer a barrier to global success.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: 'Parasite' makes history with Oscar Nominations

'Parasite' makes history with Oscar Nominations 00:56

 It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category.

'Parasite' director makes Oscar history [Video]'Parasite' director makes Oscar history

Bong Joon-ho&apos;s dark comedy &quot;Parasite&quot; has won six Academy Awards nominations, including best director. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39

South Korean movie director makes Oscar history [Video]South Korean movie director makes Oscar history

Bong Joon-ho's dark comedy "Parasite" has won six Academy Awards nominations, including best director. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:39


‘Parasite’ Director Bong Joon Ho on Making Oscar History

The filmmaker reflects on the rise of Korean cinema, balancing the physical with the cerebral and the significance of John Cho’s enunciation.
NYTimes.com

There Was a Shocking Tie Win at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards

In a rare moment in awards show history, there was a tie for Best Director at the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards. During Sunday's ceremony, Parasite director Bong...
E! Online

