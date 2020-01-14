Global  

WATCH: Trump Greeted with Cheers at College Football Championship Game

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
President Donald Trump was greeted with cheers at tonight's big championship game.
News video: Trump cheered at College Football Championship game

Trump cheered at College Football Championship game 00:33

 U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the College Football Championship game in New Orleans on Monday (January 13th), with LSU (Louisiana State University) and Clemson set to face off.

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten..

National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

We’re just under 72 hours away from the College Football National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson.

President Trump Gets Big Cheers at College Football Title Game


Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Superdome in New Orleans honored two sports journalists who recently died with a tribute Monday night in the press box during the...
