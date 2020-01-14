Global  

January Jones Confirms She Briefly Dated The Bachelor's Nick Viall

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
January Jones is opening up on the rumors that she dated former The Bachelor star Nick Viall! The 42-year-old Mad Men actress confirmed on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast that she indeed went on same dates with Nick after he “slid into my DMs.” At the time, January, who is a big fan of the [...]
