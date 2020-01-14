January Jones Confirms She Briefly Dated The Bachelor's Nick Viall
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () January Jones is opening up on the rumors that she dated former The Bachelor star Nick Viall! The 42-year-old Mad Men actress confirmed on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast that she indeed went on same dates with Nick after he “slid into my DMs.” At the time, January, who is a big fan of the [...]
We first met Milwaukee native Nick Petrie four years ago when he released his debut novel, "The Drifter". Since then, he has become a national bestseller and created a compelling book series that both critics and readers love! Nick joins us discuss his fifth and latest release in the Peter Ash...