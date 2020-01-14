Global  

Vince Vaughn Greets Donald Trump & Melania at College Football Game in New Orleans

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Vince Vaughn was seen greeting President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump while attending a College Football Playoff Game on Monday night (January 13) in New Orleans, La. The 49-year-old Wedding Crashers actor visited with the president in his private suite at Mercedes-Benz Superdome and the moment was caught on video. Vince sat in [...]
News video: U.S. Senate Is Expected To Receive The Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump

U.S. Senate Is Expected To Receive The Articles Of Impeachment Against President Trump 00:57

 It comes after a three week standoff with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. President Trump was impeached by the house last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

LSU, Clemson fans tailgate ahead of big game

It's LSU vs. Clemson tonight at the College Football Championship in New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Clemson is trying to make it three national titles in...
USATODAY.com

WATCH: Trump Greeted with Cheers at College Football Championship Game

President Donald Trump was greeted with cheers at tonight's big championship game.
Mediaite

