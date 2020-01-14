Global  

Watch: O.T. Genasis Is Back Destroying Classic Throwback Songs

SOHH Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Watch: O.T. Genasis Is Back Destroying Classic Throwback SongsWest Coast rapper O.T. Genasis is back-back at it. The hip-hop artist has shifted his focus from Keyshia Cole to deliver a hilarious customized rendition of Vanessa Carlton‘s “A Thousand Miles” classic. Watch and comment below!

The post Watch: O.T. Genasis Is Back Destroying Classic Throwback Songs appeared first on .
