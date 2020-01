Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Marvel has released the second trailer for the upcoming Black Widow! The upcoming movie will be the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four and – Scarlett Johansson is back as Natasha Romanoff. Here’s the synopsis: Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with [...] 👓 View full article