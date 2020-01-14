Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Laura Ingraham Goes Off on Romney for Considering Witnesses at Senate Trial: ‘What Is This?!’

Mediaite Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Fox News' *Laura Ingraham* teed off on Senator *Mitt Romney* tonight for his openness to hearing witnesses at the Senate impeachment trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up'

Schiff: Without witnesses, Senate trial would be 'a cover-up' 02:01

 U.S. Democratic Representative Adam Schiff on Sunday said that if the Republican leader in the Senate succeeded in holding an impeachment trial without witnesses, "that's not a fair trial. That's a cover-up." Zachary Goelman reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP On Trump's Ask For Longer Trial: Erm, No [Video]GOP On Trump's Ask For Longer Trial: Erm, No

The ever-confident President Donald Trump has been advising the GOP on how they should better handle his impeachment. But according to Politico, Republican senators are turning a deaf ear to his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:44Published

Senate To Hear Opening Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate To Hear Opening Arguments In Trump Impeachment Trial

The Senate approved the parameters for the impeachment trial in the early morning hours Wednesday after Democrats were roundly rejected in their efforts to subpoena witnesses and documents before..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hannity Says GOP Senators Shouldn’t Help ‘Bolster’ Articles of Impeachment With Witnesses: ‘No Do-Overs’

Ahead of the Senate impeachment trial, *Sean Hannity* tonight said Republican senators should not in any way help "bolster" the articles of impeachment by...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS News

Trump lawyers gear up for impeachment fight with potential witness list

After first demanding an "immediate trial," President Trump is now calling for the articles of impeachment to be dismissed. Two senior administration officials...
CBS News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.